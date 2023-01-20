Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BKD. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

BKD opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $452.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $757.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,989.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 22.8% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 2,559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 231.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,409 shares during the period.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.