BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 27.9% in December

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 111,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $165,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,154,044.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $165,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,260,405 shares in the company, valued at $63,154,044.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,484,562.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 102,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,162. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,068. The stock has a market cap of $382.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

