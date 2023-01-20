BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.76. BTCS shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 111,457 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BTCS from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

BTCS ( OTCMKTS:BTCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). BTCS had a negative net margin of 811.42% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BTCS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BTCS during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BTCS during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BTCS by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

