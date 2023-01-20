C2X Price Reaches $0.37 (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One C2X token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, C2X has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. C2X has a total market cap of $31.50 million and $104.05 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00434778 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,513.97 or 0.30518179 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00749512 BTC.

C2X Profile

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

