Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 85.3% in December

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Caledonia Mining Price Performance
Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,319. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.76. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.23.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 479,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
Further Reading
