Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 85.3% in December

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,319. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.76. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 479,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

