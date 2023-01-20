Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Down 2.7%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.53 and last traded at $55.81. 10,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 879,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Calix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

