Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 8,524 shares.The stock last traded at $20.19 and had previously closed at $20.27.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $575.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The business had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.