Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 8,524 shares.The stock last traded at $20.19 and had previously closed at $20.27.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $575.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The business had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
