Campbell Soup Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

