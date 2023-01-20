Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.68.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $315.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $526.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

