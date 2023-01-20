Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 441,868 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.85% of Canadian National Railway worth $623,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 57.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 146.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after buying an additional 430,634 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $9,248,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.33. 41,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.