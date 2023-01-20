Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,256 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 466% compared to the typical volume of 2,695 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

