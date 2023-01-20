Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$80.07 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.80.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total value of C$374,512.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,522,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,054,785.78. In other news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$71,824.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,027,655.01. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$374,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,522,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,054,785.78. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,980 shares of company stock valued at $22,356,180.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

