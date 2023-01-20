Cannon Resources Limited (ASX:CNR) Insider Buys A$467,544.15 in Stock

Cannon Resources Limited (ASX:CNR – Get Rating) insider Kamal Toor bought 1,038,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$467,544.15 ($324,683.44).

Cannon Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits. Its flagship projects are the Fisher East Project that comprises eleven granted exploration licenses covering a total of 330.6 square kilometers in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia; and the Collurabbie Project, which includes three granted exploration licenses covering a total of 147 square kilometers in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

