Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the December 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

CNTMF stock remained flat at $0.14 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 279,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,993. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cansortium in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. Cansortium Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.