Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($250.00) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Capgemini Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

