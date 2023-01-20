Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Down 0.2%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.72. 2,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

