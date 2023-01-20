Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

CAH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. 20,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,016. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

