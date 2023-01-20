Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartica Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Cartica Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Cartica Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.40.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,503,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 144.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.