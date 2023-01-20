Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in December

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of Cascades stock remained flat at $6.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931. Cascades has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.