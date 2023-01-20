CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

