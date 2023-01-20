Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cellectis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $139.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 54.50% and a negative net margin of 470.32%. Analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

