Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLLNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($63.04) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 70,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,845. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.57.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

