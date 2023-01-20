Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.68

Celo (CELO) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $326.85 million and $12.15 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00428540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,714.37 or 0.30080345 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00713887 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

