Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.07.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$25.38 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.52 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The stock has a market cap of C$48.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$17.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

