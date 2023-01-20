Centogene to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Centogene in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centogene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centogene’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Centogene Stock Up 1.5 %

CNTG opened at $1.03 on Friday. Centogene has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centogene

Centogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Featured Stories

