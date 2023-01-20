Centogene to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Centogene in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centogene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centogene’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.
Centogene Stock Up 1.5 %
CNTG opened at $1.03 on Friday. Centogene has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.08.
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
