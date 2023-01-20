CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires £4,277.80 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £4,277.80 ($5,220.01).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde purchased 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £21,843.36 ($26,654.50).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde bought 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,203.10 ($31,974.50).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde bought 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £37,723.82 ($46,032.73).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde purchased 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,721.78).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Max Royde bought 125,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £172,500 ($210,494.20).

On Monday, November 28th, Max Royde acquired 334,819 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £448,657.46 ($547,477.07).

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde bought 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £455,000 ($555,216.60).

CentralNic Group Stock Down 4.1 %

CNIC stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £405.57 million and a PE ratio of 4,883.33. CentralNic Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

