CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Buys £21,843.36 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £21,843.36 ($26,654.50).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde purchased 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,203.10 ($31,974.50).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde purchased 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £37,723.82 ($46,032.73).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde purchased 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,721.78).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Max Royde purchased 125,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £172,500 ($210,494.20).

On Monday, November 28th, Max Royde purchased 334,819 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £448,657.46 ($547,477.07).

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde purchased 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £455,000 ($555,216.60).

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde bought 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($31,238.56).

CentralNic Group Price Performance

CNIC opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.85. The firm has a market cap of £422.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,883.33. CentralNic Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.