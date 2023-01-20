Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,051 ($12.82) and last traded at GBX 1,120 ($13.67). 62,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 27,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($13.91).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.08) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Cerillion Stock Up 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.91 million and a PE ratio of 3,375.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,084.41.
Cerillion Increases Dividend
Cerillion Company Profile
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
Read More
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.