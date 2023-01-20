Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,051 ($12.82) and last traded at GBX 1,120 ($13.67). 62,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 27,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($13.91).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.08) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.91 million and a PE ratio of 3,375.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,084.41.

Cerillion Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

