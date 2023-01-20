CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 110,321.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,961 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 111.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,057,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 557,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 24.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

