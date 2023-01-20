CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in CFSB Bancorp by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ CFSB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 32,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127. CFSB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CFSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

