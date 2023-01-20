ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,822 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.27% of ChampionX worth $45,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.43. 6,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,682. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,874 shares of company stock worth $9,236,553 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

