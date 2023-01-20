Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Charlie’s Stock Performance
CHUC remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. 30,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Charlie’s has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
Charlie’s Company Profile
