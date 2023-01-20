Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

CHUC remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. 30,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Charlie’s has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

