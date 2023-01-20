Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.05.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.