Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.05.
Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
