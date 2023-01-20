Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAKE opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

