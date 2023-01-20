Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,372,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,381,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,926 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,167,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $150.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

