China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAAS. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.