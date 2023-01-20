China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 2,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,738% from the average daily volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

