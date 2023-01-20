China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance
China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,210. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23.
About China Shenhua Energy
