China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,210. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.