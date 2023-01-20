ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $244,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

