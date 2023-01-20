CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of iShares MBS ETF worth $43,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.55. 27,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,765. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $106.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

