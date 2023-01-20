CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,079. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.07. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $360.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,317 shares of company stock worth $12,824,927. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

