CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $399.47 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,088,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 401,257 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 1.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $399,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,555. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.