CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $84.48 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 607,698 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.25% of Shopify worth $84,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1,903.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 853.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shopify Stock Up 3.2 %

Shopify stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004,715. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $108.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.