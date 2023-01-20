CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,488 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $251,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,725. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

