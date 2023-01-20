Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CPHRF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.38.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
