Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPHRF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

