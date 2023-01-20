Citigroup Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Raymond James began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.33. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.38%.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $266,822.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

