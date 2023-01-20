Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $60.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Citigroup stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553,863 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

