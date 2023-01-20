Citigroup Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $148.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

FMC opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

