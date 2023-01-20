City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

City Developments Price Performance

Shares of City Developments stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 4,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

