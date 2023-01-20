Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Clarkson Stock Performance

CKNHF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

